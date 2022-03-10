Bill that would put single-member districts on Alachua County ballots passes in the Senate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill that would put single-member districts on the ballot in Alachua County passed in the Florida Senate today.

Right now, residents vote for all five commissioners, but this bill would give voters a chance to change that.

“Or would they like to elect a commissioner from a single district? And I’ve been happy to play a part in bringing that to the voters so they can decide for themselves,” said State Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry.

Clemons said this bill would give people in rural areas of the county more representation.

RELATED STORY: Bill that would put single-member district representation on Alachua County ballot moves forward

“Historically the NAACP and other minority groups have strongly supported single-member districts because it does expand the opportunity for underrepresented and minority candidates,” said Clemons.

In this case, Republicans are hopeful they will gain seats on the commission.

Mark Sexton, the county’s communications director, said in speaking with African American leaders, many thought single-member districts would make it harder to elect minorities, not easier.

“It’s the reason the local NAACP came out in opposition to this bill. The way some counties are laid out, single member districts have helped get minorities elected. That’s not the case in Alachua County,” said Sexton.

He said the majority of residents are not interested in single-member districts.

“We have a charter. There are three ways to put things on the ballot that are spelled out in our charter, and this way completely bypasses the charter that was voted on by the majority of voters,” said Sexton.

Clemons said he just wants to leave the decision up to the voters.

“The county commission has never brought this to the voters any time in the past,” he said.

The unanimous vote of 39 yeas, 0 nays was on all of the state’s local bills as a package.

“It’s important to understand that that vote doesn’t mean anything, because the bill was not individually discussed,” said Sexton.

County officials said they do not expect this bill to have any long term effects, because they believe residents will vote it down, keeping the at-large election system.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.