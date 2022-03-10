Catholic Charities is having a dedication ceremony for its new refrigerated food truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Catholic Charities is holding a dedication ceremony for their new refrigerated food truck.

Their old truck was aging.

Members of the Lake City community came together and raised $145,000 for a new one.

TRENDING STORY: Humane Society of Marion County break-ground on new animal facility

The dedication will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tour of the facility, and a catered lunch.

The ceremony will be at Catholic Charities from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.