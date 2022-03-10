Catholic Charities is having a dedication ceremony for its new refrigerated food truck
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Catholic Charities is holding a dedication ceremony for their new refrigerated food truck.
Their old truck was aging.
Members of the Lake City community came together and raised $145,000 for a new one.
The dedication will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tour of the facility, and a catered lunch.
The ceremony will be at Catholic Charities from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
