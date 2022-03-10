Classifications unveiled in new Metro-Suburban-Rural H.S. Football plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After approving a new football classification system that will create a distinction between Florida’s metro, suburban, and rural schools, the FHSAA revealed classification, region, and district assignments on Wednesday. The plan goes into action for the next two school years.

Many coaches in the state were pushing for the new policy, in order to allow schools outside the state’s most populous areas a better chance of claiming a state title. Since 2011, schools in only eight different counties have won 87 percent of all state football championships in Classes 2A and up. Now, schools classified as Suburban and Rural will play for their own state titles, and schools defined as Metro will compete for theirs.

Below is the breakdown of each classification by enrollment numbers and how many schools are divided into each one:

Rural:

1R: 133-600 (34 schools)

Suburban:

1S: 65-600 (29 schools)

2S: 601-1,445 (66 schools)

3S: 1,446-1,895 (67 schools)

4S: 1,896-3,226 (68 schools)

Metro:

1M: 103-600 (37 schools)

2M: 601-1,666 (64 schools)

3M: 1,667-2,329 (65 schools)

4M: 2,330-4,843 (66 schools)

All North Central Florida schools fit into either the Rural or Suburban Classification as only eight counties are defined as Metro (Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange, Duval, Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Seminole). Below are the region and district assignments that apply to NCFL schools:

Rural:

1R Region 3: Bell, Branford, Fort White, Lafayette, Union County

1R Region 4: Bronson, Chiefland, Hawthorne, Trenton, Williston

Suburban:

1S Region 2: P.K Yonge, St. Francis, Trinity Catholic (District 3 )

2S Region 1: Suwannee (District 4)

2S Region 2: Bradford, Interlachen, Keystone Heights (District 6). Eastside, Santa Fe, Newberry, North Marion (District 7). Lake Weir (District 8).

2S Region 3: Dunnellon (District 9)

3S Region 1: Columbia (District 3), GHS (District 4)

3S Region 2: Belleview, Vanguard (District 5 )

4S Region 1: Buchholz (District 3)

4S Region 2: Forest, West Port (District 5)

Regarding playoff qualification:

In 2S through 4S, each district champion and the next four at-large teams based on FHSAA power rankings advance to the region bracket, consisting of eight schools per region.

In 1S, district winners and the next two at-large teams make the playoff field, giving each region four teams per playoff bracket.

And in 1R, only the FHSAA power rankings will be utilized to rank six qualifying teams per region bracket.

