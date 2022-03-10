Columbia County Report: Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo and College Night

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia county leaders are preparing for a three-day rodeo that kicks off Friday and Florida Gateway College is celebrating two of its sports teams heading to nationals.

The 28th annual Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo runs Friday through Sunday at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.

Doors open at 6 pm Friday and Saturday, and at noon on Sunday.

Attendees get to experience seven rodeo events, including bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, barrel racing, tie-down roping, and bull riding.

Prospective students can learn more about programs offered at Florida Gateway College at the Richardson community center in lake city tomorrow night.

Teaching staff will join recruiters to explain the various programs.

FGC President Larry Barrett says it’s a great opportunity for prospects to ask questions directly to teachers.

College night runs from five to seven o’clock tomorrow night at the Richardson Community Center.

Florida Gateway College is also celebrating wins for two of its sports teams.

The men’s basketball team is headed to Danville, Illinois to compete in a national tournament after winning the district championship in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

It’s the first time in 46 years the team has advanced to nationals.

The FGC bass fishing team ranked number one in the nation is also headed to nationals.

