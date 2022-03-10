Disney pledges $5 million to LGBTQ organizations after backlash for contributing to “Don’t Say Gay” bill sponsors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Disney’s CEO is pledging $5 million to LGBTQ organizations after criticism of Disney’s campaign support of the North Central Florida lawmakers who introduced the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Rep. Joe Harding of Williston and Sen. Dennis Baxley of Ocala sponsored the “Parental Rights in Education” bill which passed the Florida Senate Tuesday.

Protestors criticized Disney for donating money to their political campaigns. Since Jan. 2019 Disney companies donated at least $1,000 to Baxley and since Jan. 2021 $3,126 to Harding. Disney was criticized for not releasing any statements opposing the legislation.

CEO Bob Chapek revealed to shareholders Wednesday that he and LGBTQ leaders in his company plan to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss their concerns about the legislation.

“While we have been strong supporters of the community for decades, I understand that many are upset that we did not speak out against the bill,” Chapek said during the meeting with shareholders. “We were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.”

The Governor’s spokesperson Christina Pushaw told CNN DeSantis spoke to Chapek about the bill for the first time Wednesday.

“The governor did take the call from Mr. Chapek. The governor’s position has not changed. No in-person meeting has been scheduled yet,” said Pushaw.

