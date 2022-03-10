Duke Energy to expand battery capacity through new facilities in NCFL
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy is expanding the company’s battery capacity, and a facility in North Central Florida is part of the plan.
People with the utility announced the completion of three sites around the state with batteries will store a total of 34 megawatts.
One of those sites is in Trenton and will be able to store 11 megawatts.
