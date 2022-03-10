Duke Energy to expand battery capacity through new facilities in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy is expanding the company’s battery capacity, and a facility in North Central Florida is part of the plan.

People with the utility announced the completion of three sites around the state with batteries will store a total of 34 megawatts.

One of those sites is in Trenton and will be able to store 11 megawatts.

