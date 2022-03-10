Florida Senate passes bill banning critical race theory from public schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The Florida Senate has passed House Bill Seven, officially name Individual Freedom, a legislature that bans critical race theory from public schools’ curricula.

The words critical race theory do not appear once in the thirty-page bill, but democrats argue it is an attempt to revise history.

“Isn’t it really CRT, canceling racial tragedies, is it canceling real work tribulations?” said Senator Janet Cruz.

The bill, proponents say, prohibits using classroom instruction to indoctrinate or persuade students that, because of their race, they are inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.

“This bill is not about individual freedom, this is a continuation of a national agenda to whitewash history all because we don’t want white children to feel uncomfortable about true black history,” said Senator Shevrin Jones.

But Senator and HB-7 sponsor Manny Diaz argues that there is no attempt to revise history. Instead, he says it is a way to prevent teachers from imposing their beliefs on students.

“We send out students to school to learn, to be thinkers; not to be told what to think,” said Diaz.

Senator Tina Polsky voiced her concern about the potential backlash of the bill.

“We are becoming one of those states that businesses, forward-looking businesses, tech businesses, we always say we want to be on the cutting edge, they’re not going to come here,” said Polsky.

The bill passed with a vote of 24-14. The legislation now goes to the Governor, who originally nicknamed the bill the “Stop Anti-Woke Act.”

