Advertisement

Florida Senate passes bill banning critical race theory from public schools

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The Florida Senate has passed House Bill Seven, officially name Individual Freedom, a legislature that bans critical race theory from public schools’ curricula.

The words critical race theory do not appear once in the thirty-page bill, but democrats argue it is an attempt to revise history.

“Isn’t it really CRT, canceling racial tragedies, is it canceling real work tribulations?” said Senator Janet Cruz.

The bill, proponents say, prohibits using classroom instruction to indoctrinate or persuade students that, because of their race, they are inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.

“This bill is not about individual freedom, this is a continuation of a national agenda to whitewash history all because we don’t want white children to feel uncomfortable about true black history,” said Senator Shevrin Jones.

But Senator and HB-7 sponsor Manny Diaz argues that there is no attempt to revise history. Instead, he says it is a way to prevent teachers from imposing their beliefs on students.

“We send out students to school to learn, to be thinkers; not to be told what to think,” said Diaz.

Senator Tina Polsky voiced her concern about the potential backlash of the bill.

“We are becoming one of those states that businesses, forward-looking businesses, tech businesses, we always say we want to be on the cutting edge, they’re not going to come here,” said Polsky.

The bill passed with a vote of 24-14. The legislation now goes to the Governor, who originally nicknamed the bill the “Stop Anti-Woke Act.”

RELATED STORY: Gas tax cuts become a top priority for DeSantis

Copyright 2022 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Fugitive arrested after decade long search
Fugitive arrested after decade long search
Bill that would put single-member districts on Alachua County ballot passes in the Senate
Bill that would put single-member districts on Alachua County ballot passes in the Senate
Benjamin Quinn
Fugitive arrested after decade long search
Ocala middle school student arrested after threatening to carry out mass shooting
Ocala middle school student arrested after threatening to carry out mass shooting
Duke Energy to expand battery capacity through new facilities in NCFL
Duke Energy to expand battery capacity through new facilities in NCFL