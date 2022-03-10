Fort White man accused of sexual assault against an elderly person

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - 63-year-old Richard Thibault Jr of Fort White is in the Alachua County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He was booked in on a charge of sexual assault, lewd and lascivious molestation of an elderly disabled person.

According to the defendant information sheet, Thiboult committed lewd battery against an 80-year-old woman with dementia at a nursing home. According to the document, the victim was unable to provide a “coherent statement regarding her victimization.”

The address for the person who filed the complaint traces back to Terrace Health and Rehabilitation.

“Mr. Thiboult no longer works for the facility and this is an ongoing investigation and the facility is cooperating with the investigation,” according to Tabatha Long the Director of Nursing at Terrace Health and Rehabilitation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.