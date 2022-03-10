Fugitive arrested after decade long search

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The decade long search for an Ocklawaha man is finally over.

The now 38-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a child back in March 2012.

“Our detectives received information that a 10-year-old child had been sexual abused for two years,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Valerie Strong said.

The girl identified Benjamin Quinn as her abuser.

According to the original arrest affidavit, he often watched the girl while her mother was at work.

The first incident happened when she was 8-years-old.

After her mother confronted Quinn, he fled, leaving only a note behind.

“Saying he was sorry for what he had done and that he was sick and needed help,” Strong said.

Over the last decade, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement also worked with the Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.

“He was living in a different state under an alias name. There was no, not much of a record of his existence,” Resident Agent in Charge at the FDLE Gainesville Field Office, Jeffrey Watson said.

But during a review done back in Dec., agents on the case found a new lead which lead them to Connecticut.

“Just really good investigative work and the follow up on the case file to generate these new leads that lead to his arrest,” Watson said.

Officials said they can’t release details yet on specifically how they found him.

“Unfortunately, we do have a lot of cases that deal with the abuse of minors. To get him off the streets is just an amazing accomplishment to make sure he can’t hurt anybody else,” Strong said.

Now, the next step in this process is for him to have an extradition hearing so he can be brought back to Marion County.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.