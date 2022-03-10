Advertisement

Fugitive arrested after decade long search

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The decade long search for an Ocklawaha man is finally over.

The now 38-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a child back in March 2012.

“Our detectives received information that a 10-year-old child had been sexual abused for two years,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Valerie Strong said.

The girl identified Benjamin Quinn as her abuser.

According to the original arrest affidavit, he often watched the girl while her mother was at work.

The first incident happened when she was 8-years-old.

After her mother confronted Quinn, he fled, leaving only a note behind.

“Saying he was sorry for what he had done and that he was sick and needed help,” Strong said.

Over the last decade, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement also worked with the Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.

“He was living in a different state under an alias name. There was no, not much of a record of his existence,” Resident Agent in Charge at the FDLE Gainesville Field Office, Jeffrey Watson said.

But during a review done back in Dec., agents on the case found a new lead which lead them to Connecticut.

“Just really good investigative work and the follow up on the case file to generate these new leads that lead to his arrest,” Watson said.

Officials said they can’t release details yet on specifically how they found him.

“Unfortunately, we do have a lot of cases that deal with the abuse of minors. To get him off the streets is just an amazing accomplishment to make sure he can’t hurt anybody else,” Strong said.

Now, the next step in this process is for him to have an extradition hearing so he can be brought back to Marion County.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Fugitive arrested after decade long search
Fugitive arrested after decade long search
Bill that would put single-member districts on Alachua County ballot passes in the Senate
Bill that would put single-member districts on Alachua County ballot passes in the Senate
Ocala middle school student arrested after threatening to carry out mass shooting
Ocala middle school student arrested after threatening to carry out mass shooting
Duke Energy to expand battery capacity through new facilities in NCFL
Duke Energy to expand battery capacity through new facilities in NCFL