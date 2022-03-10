The Gainesville City Commission will discuss a ballot proposal that allows members to hire personal assistants

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will be discussing a ballot proposal allowing members to hire personal assistants.

This will be one of the items talked about at the general policy committee meeting.

They will consider a change to the current charter, giving the city commission the option to appoint temporary staff to assist with daily functions.

Their meeting starts at 1 p.m.

