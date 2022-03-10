Gators knocked out of SEC Tournament by Aggies in OT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Even with the opportunity to avenge a regular season loss and advance to the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, Mike White’s team failed to take advantage of the situation.

Florida (19-13) overcame a slow, lackluster first half to rally from 16 points down and force overtime, only to lose 83-80 to Texas A&M (21-11) for the second time this season, as it exited the SEC Tournament in just the second round of play.

The Gators shot 40 percent in the opening half, 10-25 from the field, but did so in small spurts, which aided the red hot start by the Aggies. Colin Castleton made a jumper with 17:40 left in the half to even the score, 4-4, but over the next two minutes, Texas A&M went on a 7-0 run to lead 11-4.

A&M knocked down five of their first 6 baskets and preceded to hit 14-24 shots, including 5-9 from the outside.

By the eight minute mark, the Aggies lead had ballooned all the way to 26-10, thanks to going on a 15-4 run. It was the largest lead of the game between either team.

The Gators only managed to make one three-pointer the entire opening half. That was courtesy of Niels Lane at the 2:03 mark. He helped cut the deficit to 31-25. Florida was just 1-9 from beyond the arch. The half ended with Texas A&M ahead 33-25.

The second half continued to see much of the same, as the Aggies jumped back out to a 16 point lead, as they lead 45-29 with 15:35 to play.

Over the next 13 minutes, Florida continued to chip away at the deficit, and with 2:11 Phlandrous Fleming made a lay-up to bring the contest within reach, trailing 65-57.

Four Florida players found double figures on the day. Colin Castleton and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. were the only starters to record double digits - Castleton had 15 and Fleming Jr. with 17. Niels Lane recorded 16 points off the bench and Kowacie Reeves scored all 21 of his points in the second half.

With just 1:07 to play in regulation, Florida trailed 67-58, and over the next 40 seconds the Gators rattled off a 12-3 run to tie the game 70-70. Reeves buried back-to-back three point shots to score the final six points for Florida and force overtime.

In overtime, Reeves scored the first basket of extra time and was fouled on the play. He gave Florida their first lead of the game, 73-70 with 3:34 to play. However, the Aggies came right back and scored six unanswered points to jump back in front 76-73.

A&M had five players players record double figures in the stat sheet. Henry Coleman III had a game-high 22 points on 7-10 shooting. He was one of four starters in double digits.

With 50 seconds to play, Fleming pulled up and knocked down a jump shot to give Florida a 80-78 lead, but fouled Tyrece Radford with 39 seconds remaining. Radford hit a pair of free throws to even the contest.

Then, with 15 seconds to go, A&M drew up an inbounds play that freed up Hassan Diara who pulled up at the top of the key and nailed a three-pointer with .4 seconds remaining.

Florida inbounded the ball, but it deflected off a sea of hands as the clock expired. The Gators lost a second round game in heartbreak fashion to jeopardize their chance at earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

