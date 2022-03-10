Gilchrist man arrested on several violent charges including aggravated child abuse
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist County man is being held on a nearly $1.3M bond after he was charged with several violent crimes.
Deputies arrested 42-year-old Chesley Beck on charges of violation of a risk protection order, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated child abuse, improper exhibition of a firearm and animal cruelty.
