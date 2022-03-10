Gilchrist man arrested on several violent charges including aggravated child abuse

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist County man is being held on a nearly $1.3M bond after he was charged with several violent crimes.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Chesley Beck on charges of violation of a risk protection order, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated child abuse, improper exhibition of a firearm and animal cruelty.

