Humane Society of Marion County break-ground on new animal facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction of the new humane society of Marion County facility is officially underway.

The 5,000 square foot animal clinic is being built at the site of the existing animal shelter on northwest 14th road in Ocala.

The new clinic will have room for wellness exams, shots, and procedures to fix both cats and dogs without taking the animals to another location.

