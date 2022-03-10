Advertisement

Hundreds attend the 2nd annual Equine Industry Expo

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horses small and large took center stage to inform the public about the equine business. There were Clydesdale horses and even miniature ponies at the 2nd annual Equine Industry Expo in the horse capital of the world.

People were able to take pictures and learn how to meet and greet the horses.

“We think it’s really important that our young people now coming up knowing the opportunities that are available in the equine industry know how they can earn money successfully and enjoy it while being around one of the most amazing four-legged creatures in the whole world,” said Louis Barton.

This event started as a parade five years ago and now it teaches the public about how the horse business works. There were also free carriage rides and lectures from experts and trainers.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

voter id cards
New Voter ID cards will be mailed out when final redistricting maps are received by the state legislature
Race crews and fans are headed to the Gainesville Raceway for the 53rd annual Gatornationals
Race crews and fans are headed to the Gainesville Raceway for the 53rd annual Gatornationals
Disney CEO Bob Chapek
Disney pledges $5 million to LGBTQ organizations after backlash for contributing to “Don’t Say Gay” bill sponsors
POPLAR SHOOTING
One person dead after shooting in Putnam County
POPLAR SHOOTING
POPLAR SHOOTING