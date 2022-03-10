Hundreds attend the 2nd annual Equine Industry Expo

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horses small and large took center stage to inform the public about the equine business. There were Clydesdale horses and even miniature ponies at the 2nd annual Equine Industry Expo in the horse capital of the world.

People were able to take pictures and learn how to meet and greet the horses.

“We think it’s really important that our young people now coming up knowing the opportunities that are available in the equine industry know how they can earn money successfully and enjoy it while being around one of the most amazing four-legged creatures in the whole world,” said Louis Barton.

This event started as a parade five years ago and now it teaches the public about how the horse business works. There were also free carriage rides and lectures from experts and trainers.

