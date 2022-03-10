Advertisement

Ignite Ocala is having a silent auction for Project Hope of Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ignite Ocala is hosting a luncheon and silent auction for Project Hope of Ocala.

This fundraiser benefits the nonprofit supportive housing program.

Project Hope provides homeless women with children all the support they need to get back on their feet.

TRENDING STORY: Disney pledges $5 million to LGBTQ organizations after backlash for contributing to “Don’t Say Gay” bill sponsors

You can sponsor a table at the event or simply make a donation.

The luncheon and fundraiser will be at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Center from 11:30 a.m until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Pray for Ukraine
Women warriors unite to pray for Ukraine 12p
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
UF-IFAS Bee College is kicking off the first day of the honey show
UF-IFAS Bee College is kicking off the first day of the honey show
pray ukraine
Women in Marion County will meet every Friday morning to pray until peace is brought back to Ukraine