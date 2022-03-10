Ignite Ocala is having a silent auction for Project Hope of Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ignite Ocala is hosting a luncheon and silent auction for Project Hope of Ocala.

This fundraiser benefits the nonprofit supportive housing program.

Project Hope provides homeless women with children all the support they need to get back on their feet.

TRENDING STORY: Disney pledges $5 million to LGBTQ organizations after backlash for contributing to “Don’t Say Gay” bill sponsors

You can sponsor a table at the event or simply make a donation.

The luncheon and fundraiser will be at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Center from 11:30 a.m until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.