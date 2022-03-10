Interlachen man arrested after allegedly shooting another man

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies have arrested 62-year-old Michael Wojcik who they say shot and killed 61-year-old Willie Vining near a piece of property on Poplar Drive.

Wojcik is being charged with second degree felony manslaughter.

Deputies say the two men got into a verbal argument and this prompted Wojcik to call law enforcement.

However, before deputies could respond, another argument happened and Wojcik shot vining, who died on the way to the hospital.

