Interlachen man arrested after allegedly shooting another man

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies have arrested 62-year-old Michael Wojcik who they say shot and killed 61-year-old Willie Vining near a piece of property on Poplar Drive.

Wojcik is being charged with second degree felony manslaughter.

Deputies say the two men got into a verbal argument and this prompted Wojcik to call law enforcement.

However, before deputies could respond, another argument happened and Wojcik shot vining, who died on the way to the hospital.

