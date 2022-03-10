Advertisement

Josh Hart ready to defend Gatornationals title

Ocala driver has new car, high hopes entering 2022 event
Top Fuel division winner aims for repeat performance
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Every driver in the NHRA aspires to win Gatornationals, among the most prestigious events in drag racing. For Josh Hart, it’s a little more personal.

Hart is based out of Ocala, and won the Top Fuel division last year at Gainesville Raceway, becoming the first NHRA driver in 20 years to win in his national event debut. Hart then added to his rookie season victory total with a win in North Carolina.

This year at Gatornationals, Hart is racing a new car and understands he will not come in as an unknown. But the man who straps himself to a rocket ship manages to stay grounded.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a known commodity,” said Hart on Thursday at the Burnyzz Speed Shop and Showroom in Ocala. “I try to go out there and win every time. We believe in quality over quantity. Last year was heartbreaking not being able to do a full season, but this year we are doing a full season, so maybe this year we will be that proven commodity.”

Changing vehicles, especially in the high-stakes Top Fuel division, comes with challenges. But Hart believes he’s prepared for Gatornationals.

“You have to learning to adjust to the rigidity of the new car, applying the right pressure on the break, it’s been a learning curve but I think we have it al worked out, we’re ready to rock.”

Hart is not in the field for Saturday’s all-star callout race. Top fuel division races begin Friday afternoon, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Ocala's Josh Hart gears up for Gatornationals title defense
Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) looks for a way to the basket past Florida guard Phlandrous...
Gators knocked out of SEC Tournament by Aggies in OT
Region, district assignments for high school football teams
NCFL schools learn their classification assignments
Classifications unveiled in new Metro-Suburban-Rural H.S. Football plan