Josh Hart ready to defend Gatornationals title

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Every driver in the NHRA aspires to win Gatornationals, among the most prestigious events in drag racing. For Josh Hart, it’s a little more personal.

Hart is based out of Ocala, and won the Top Fuel division last year at Gainesville Raceway, becoming the first NHRA driver in 20 years to win in his national event debut. Hart then added to his rookie season victory total with a win in North Carolina.

This year at Gatornationals, Hart is racing a new car and understands he will not come in as an unknown. But the man who straps himself to a rocket ship manages to stay grounded.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a known commodity,” said Hart on Thursday at the Burnyzz Speed Shop and Showroom in Ocala. “I try to go out there and win every time. We believe in quality over quantity. Last year was heartbreaking not being able to do a full season, but this year we are doing a full season, so maybe this year we will be that proven commodity.”

Changing vehicles, especially in the high-stakes Top Fuel division, comes with challenges. But Hart believes he’s prepared for Gatornationals.

“You have to learning to adjust to the rigidity of the new car, applying the right pressure on the break, it’s been a learning curve but I think we have it al worked out, we’re ready to rock.”

Hart is not in the field for Saturday’s all-star callout race. Top fuel division races begin Friday afternoon, weather permitting.

