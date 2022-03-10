Law enforcement to be honored during Alachua County’s first ‘Back the Blue Fest’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s first Back the Blue Festival will take place at the High Springs Civic Center from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 12.

The family friendly event will feature live music, vendors, bounce houses and more. From sheriff’s deputies to Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers, all Alachua County area agencies are invited to attend.

The event is being hosted by Deeper Purpose Community Church. Pastor and organizer Adam Joy said this effort is more important now than ever.

“We want to spread the message of support, love and being there for law enforcement community,” said Joy. “The fact that law enforcement feels like community support has faded away over the last couple of years so we need to show them we still have their backs and support them and we want them to have our backs as well.”

Everyone not in uniform is asked to show their support by wearing blue.

