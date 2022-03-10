New Voter ID cards will be mailed out when final redistricting maps are received by the state legislature

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New voter ID cards will be distributed before the August primaries.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Election announced that final redistricting maps will be received from the state legislature soon.

Because of this, No voter ID cards will be mailed out until the new maps are received.

All voter cards will be updated with new polling locations before the August 23rd primary.

