New Voter ID cards will be mailed out when final redistricting maps are received by the state legislature

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New voter ID cards will be distributed before the August primaries.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Election announced that final redistricting maps will be received from the state legislature soon.

Because of this, No voter ID cards will be mailed out until the new maps are received.

All voter cards will be updated with new polling locations before the August 23rd primary.

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Race crews and fans are headed to the Gainesville Raceway for the 53rd annual Gatornationals
Disney pledges $5 million to LGBTQ organizations after backlash for contributing to “Don’t Say Gay” bill sponsors
One person dead after shooting in Putnam County
