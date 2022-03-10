Advertisement

Ocala middle school student arrested after threatening to carry out mass shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested a pre-teen after he threatened to “shoot the school” or “stab some people.”

Officers say the 12-year-old from Howard Middle School made the threats on the social media app Snapchat.

Per the police report, he was upset because his girlfriend broke up with him.

The student admitted to making threats, but denied he intended to act on them.

He faces a charge of making an electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting.

