Ocala police searching for man who set up camera in women’s bathroom

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are asking the public to help identify a peeping tom.

The man set up a camera in a flower pot of the women’s bathroom of a Circle K, located at Southwest 27th Avenue in Ocala.

The camera was set up on February 24 from 9:30 p.m. to about 5 a.m. on February 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barth at 352-369-7000, or call anonymously by dialing TIPS.

