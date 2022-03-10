Ocala police searching for man who set up camera in women’s bathroom

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are asking the public to help identify a peeping tom.

The man set up a camera in a flower pot of the women’s bathroom of a Circle K, located at Southwest 27th Avenue in Ocala.

The camera was set up on February 24 from 9:30 p.m. to about 5 a.m. on February 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barth at 352-369-7000, or call anonymously by dialing TIPS.

