One person dead after shooting in Putnam County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam county sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies are releasing few details at this time.

It happened on a property on Poplar Drive.

Detectives have interviewed a witness and say there is no danger to the community.

