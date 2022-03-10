One person dead after shooting in Putnam County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam county sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies are releasing few details at this time.

It happened on a property on Poplar Drive.

Detectives have interviewed a witness and say there is no danger to the community.

