PBA accuses Alachua County Sheriff of violating labor laws during negotiations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is accusing Sheriff Clovis Watson of violating labor laws in a letter sent to employees.

The letter obtained by TV20 breaks down the sheriff’s new labor policies and benefits. It includes an offer to sheriff’s deputies that was already voted down by union members in Oct. 2021.

“Though they have voted these benefits down, I have re-extended the offer should they reconsider,” stated Watson in the letter.

In a statement, North Central Florida PBA President Jody Banaman argued the letter violates labor laws which bar employers from bypassing unions and negotiating directly with members.

Last week, the union announced they plan to file a lawsuit against the sheriff for unfair labor practices. They accuse Watson of refusing to negotiate. As a result, deputies have not gotten the 2.5% raise they were due.

RELATED STORY: Police union plans to sue Sheriff Clovis Watson for unfair labor practices

Statement from North Central Florida PBA President Jody Branaman:

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Now that Sheriff Watson is facing a lawsuit over his unfair labor practices, he is re-sending our members the very same deal they voted down just a few months ago with the hope that they’ve forgotten how disingenuous the first offer was. In addition, it is ironic that the chief law enforcement officer in our county continues to violate well-established labor law, which prohibits a public employer from bypassing our bargaining unit by directly negotiating with our members. Our members will not be fooled or divided. We will continue to fight for a fair and equitable benefits package that invests in retaining the best men and women to keep our County safe.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.