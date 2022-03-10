Race crews and fans are headed to the Gainesville Raceway for the 53rd annual Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The fan-favorite event is the second largest race weekend that the National Hot Rod Association puts on during their tour.

“This really is a bucket list event for not only the fans in the stands but also the racers” said Kasey Coler, Vice President of track operations and management.

More than thirty-thousand fans are expected each day, and it is the adrenaline rush of drag races that continues to bring them back.

“When they fire those top fuel dragsters out, literally everything stops. The ground shakes, they are unreal. I don’t know how they keep them on the ground” said Raymond Rowley.

Organizers say ticket sales for this year have gone back to pre-pandemic levels, and no restrictions are in place compared to the past two years.

With the recent rise of gas prices organizers concern is more with those traveling to the event, rather than the cars on the track.

“We’ve got a really strong partnership with Sunoco for our fuels, our racing fuels, for all of our racers. We are in a good spot there” said Coler.

Coler says gas for race crews’ travel was taken care of by their sponsors, but the increased prices can effect turnout for fans.

“It is really about the concerns we see on the pumps as it relates to diesel and how they get to point A to point A” said Coler.

Coler’s main priority, is to make sure the race experience will make the extra travel money worth it.

Fans that I spoke with say they have one main concern for this weekend.

“We hope it stops raining so we can at least see a few runs. Yeah if it keeps raining we wont see any races” said Dana and Raymond Rowley.

The most anticipated rides will be on Saturday and Sunday.

