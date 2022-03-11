Advertisement

Bill amendment bans local governments from educating voters about ballot items

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill headed to the governor’s desk includes a last-minute amendment to prohibit local governments from engaging in political communications.

The amendment to HB 921 would bar governing bodies, or anyone representing them, from presenting any information concerning an issue to voters.

Rep. Chuck Clemons of Newberry said the amendment keeps local governments from unfairly influencing outcomes by “putting governments thumb on the scale.”

Clemons said the amendment was inspired by concerns raised while Alachua County leaders lobbied against the single-member district bill.

RELATED STORY: Bill that would put single-member districts on Alachua County ballots passes in the Senate

“We as a legislature do not want to see taxpayer money being used to support or defeat a particular referendum. that should be done with private funds,” said Clemons.

Alachua County spokesperson Mark Sexton said the commission only advocated against that bill because it was not yet approved for the ballot.

“When it is signed by the governor it’s not an issue anymore. It becomes a referendum that will appear on the ballot and that’s when we have to pivot from any advocacy to simply factual information.”

He also argued commissioners should be able to “educate” voters on issues being put on the ballot.

