Advertisement

Friends become foes in NHRA All-Star draft at Gatornationals

All-Star callout format to be unveiled Saturday, weather permitting
Gatornationals plagued by rain
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You seldom like getting picked last in neighborhood games. The NHRA might have created an exception, however, using a variation of playground pickup rules, and it’s adding some spice to the 53rd Gatornationals.

The circuit’s eight fastest Top Fuel drivers held their first-ever callout draft for Saturday’s All-Star race in which drivers choose who they race against according to seeding. In other words, they’re choosing who they believe they can beat.

With the first pick, top seed Steve Torrence called out Leah Pruett, Brittany Force followed by selecting Antron Brown, Mike Salinas targeted Shawn Langdon, while Doug Kalitta fell to Justin Ashley.

The format may lead to some grudges and hurt feelings, but to hear the drivers say it, all is fair in love and racing.

“Gatornationals is huge,” said Force. “It’s always been one of our biggest races on the circuit, so now we add this into the mix, it is exciting. There’s money on top of it, so it really gets your energy up.”

“We’ve got some trash talking, so this is going be a gladiator boxing match,” said Brown, metaphorically. ”She (Brittany) might hit me with a jab, but I’m going take her out with that Mike Tyson TKO.”

The first round of the callout race is set for 11:45 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Racers to hold all star event Sat.
Major League Baseball (MLB)
Play Ball! Labor agreement reached in MLB, 162-game season to start April 7
2021 Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway
Josh Hart ready to defend Gatornationals title
Ocala's Josh Hart gears up for Gatornationals title defense