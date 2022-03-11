Friends become foes in NHRA All-Star draft at Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You seldom like getting picked last in neighborhood games. The NHRA might have created an exception, however, using a variation of playground pickup rules, and it’s adding some spice to the 53rd Gatornationals.

The circuit’s eight fastest Top Fuel drivers held their first-ever callout draft for Saturday’s All-Star race in which drivers choose who they race against according to seeding. In other words, they’re choosing who they believe they can beat.

With the first pick, top seed Steve Torrence called out Leah Pruett, Brittany Force followed by selecting Antron Brown, Mike Salinas targeted Shawn Langdon, while Doug Kalitta fell to Justin Ashley.

The format may lead to some grudges and hurt feelings, but to hear the drivers say it, all is fair in love and racing.

“Gatornationals is huge,” said Force. “It’s always been one of our biggest races on the circuit, so now we add this into the mix, it is exciting. There’s money on top of it, so it really gets your energy up.”

“We’ve got some trash talking, so this is going be a gladiator boxing match,” said Brown, metaphorically. ”She (Brittany) might hit me with a jab, but I’m going take her out with that Mike Tyson TKO.”

The first round of the callout race is set for 11:45 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

