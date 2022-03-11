Man dies after being hit by an RTS bus near UF campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are confirming the man hit by an RTS bus is dead.
Police say he died at UF Health Shands. They don’t know if he was a student.
The bus that hit him was going north on 13th Street near the intersection of University Avenue last night around 7:45.
The man was crossing 13th Street walking away from the Chick-Fil-A below The Standard Apartments.
The bus driver has not been charged for the incident and no one on the bus was injured.
