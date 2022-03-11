Man dies after being hit by an RTS bus near UF campus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are confirming the man hit by an RTS bus is dead.

Police say he died at UF Health Shands. They don’t know if he was a student.

The bus that hit him was going north on 13th Street near the intersection of University Avenue last night around 7:45.

The man was crossing 13th Street walking away from the Chick-Fil-A below The Standard Apartments.

The bus driver has not been charged for the incident and no one on the bus was injured.

