Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by an RTS bus near UF campus

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are confirming the man hit by an RTS bus is dead.

Police say he died at UF Health Shands. They don’t know if he was a student.

The bus that hit him was going north on 13th Street near the intersection of University Avenue last night around 7:45.

The man was crossing 13th Street walking away from the Chick-Fil-A below The Standard Apartments.

The bus driver has not been charged for the incident and no one on the bus was injured.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County deputy arrested on battery charges

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
MCSO employee arrested on battery charges
Marion County deputy arrested on battery charges
High Springs City Commission honors police officers with Life Saving Award
High Springs City Commission honors police officers with Life Saving Award
Women warriors unite to pray for Ukraine
Women warriors unite to pray for Ukraine
Man dies after being hit by an RTS bus near UF campus
Man dies after being hit by an RTS bus near UF campus