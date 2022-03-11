A man in Dixie County is facing a second-degree murder charge after beating his elderly father to death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Dixie County man is now facing murder charges after deputies say he beat his elderly father to death.

Thursday, deputies upgraded the charges against 40-year-old Timothy Brown to second-degree murder.

He is accused of attacking his father, 68-year-old David Brown during a drunken argument, hitting him multiple times in the face.

He died Wednesday.

