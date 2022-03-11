A man in Dixie County is facing a second-degree murder charge after beating his elderly father to death
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Dixie County man is now facing murder charges after deputies say he beat his elderly father to death.
Thursday, deputies upgraded the charges against 40-year-old Timothy Brown to second-degree murder.
He is accused of attacking his father, 68-year-old David Brown during a drunken argument, hitting him multiple times in the face.
He died Wednesday.
