Marion County Officer arrested for battery charges
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County sheriff’s office employee is behind bars.
He was arrested on domestic battery charges this past weekend.
Deputies say 42-year-old Roy Johnson battered the victim causing minor injuries.
Johnson is an 18-year employee of the department.
He was currently a corporal in the juvenile division.
In a statement sheriff, billy woods says quote “It breaks my heart when one of our own goes against the very thing we have sworn to uphold. However, I will not tolerate any of our employees committing an act of domestic violence and if we establish this has occurred we will take action to hold them accountable”.
