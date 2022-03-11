Advertisement

Marion County Officer arrested for battery charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County sheriff’s office employee is behind bars.

He was arrested on domestic battery charges this past weekend.

Deputies say 42-year-old Roy Johnson battered the victim causing minor injuries.

Johnson is an 18-year employee of the department.

He was currently a corporal in the juvenile division.

In a statement sheriff, billy woods says quote “It breaks my heart when one of our own goes against the very thing we have sworn to uphold. However, I will not tolerate any of our employees committing an act of domestic violence and if we establish this has occurred we will take action to hold them accountable”.

