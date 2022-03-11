Marion County Officer arrested for battery charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County sheriff’s office employee is behind bars.

He was arrested on domestic battery charges this past weekend.

Deputies say 42-year-old Roy Johnson battered the victim causing minor injuries.

Johnson is an 18-year employee of the department.

He was currently a corporal in the juvenile division.

In a statement sheriff, billy woods says quote “It breaks my heart when one of our own goes against the very thing we have sworn to uphold. However, I will not tolerate any of our employees committing an act of domestic violence and if we establish this has occurred we will take action to hold them accountable”.

TRENDING STORY: A man in Dixie County is facing a second-degree murder charge after beating his elderly father to death

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.