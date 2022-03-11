Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Carter, Shaynna, and Star

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Carter. This four-year-old boy is always ready for snack time. One rustle of a treat bag, and he will be your forever friend for a little snack.

Next, say good morning to Shaynna. She is a nine-year-old German Shepard who is one of the silliest dogs you’ll ever meet. This hilarious playful pup would love to have a person she can be her goofy self with.

Lastly, we have Star. This shy girl is ten-years-old but warms up when she sees someone with a feather toy. Although it might take a little time for her to truly shine like her namesake, she’s definitely worth the wait.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

