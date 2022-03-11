Advertisement

More work is needed on a Marion County roadway that was damaged by sinkholes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re learning new details about work to repair a Marion County roadway damaged by sinkholes.

A portion of Baseline Road is closed and a detour is in place.

F-DOT officials say the intersection of Maricamp Road to the intersection of Dogwood Road will remain closed until further notice.

A sinkhole opened up there last month.

Officials say after completing the initial repairs, they reexamined and found the road needs more work.

Two other sinkholes opened up on the road in June of 2020.

