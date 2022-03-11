Ocala family is now homeless after their home burned up in a fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of five is without a home after a fire tore through their Ocala house.

Fire rescue crews say they responded to the blaze at about 6:15 Thursday evening.

The fire was at the 39-hundred block of SW 30th street north of the white oaks mobile home park.

When they arrived a shed was on fire and the flames were spreading toward the home.

The fire destroyed the shed and about 25 percent of the home.

No injuries are being reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

