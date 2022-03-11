Advertisement

Ocala family is now homeless after their home burned up in a fire

Family is left homeless after their Ocala home burns in a fire
Family is left homeless after their Ocala home burns in a fire(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of five is without a home after a fire tore through their Ocala house.

Fire rescue crews say they responded to the blaze at about 6:15 Thursday evening.

The fire was at the 39-hundred block of SW 30th street north of the white oaks mobile home park.

When they arrived a shed was on fire and the flames were spreading toward the home.

The fire destroyed the shed and about 25 percent of the home.

No injuries are being reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

TRENDING STORY: A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit on University Avenue by an RTS bus

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

A Marion County sheriff’s office employee is behind bars.
Marion County Officer arrested for battery charges
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner: 3/11/2022
A Marion County sheriff’s office employee is behind bars.
Marion County Officer Arrested for battery charges
Pray for Ukraine
Women warriors unite to pray for Ukraine 12p