A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit on University Avenue by an RTS bus

Gainesville Police officers say the call came in at around 7:45pm where the accident happened at the intersection of West University Avenue and 13th Street.
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers blocked off parts of 13th street.

One person has been taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

No one else was injured in the accident.

GPD’s forensic crime unit was on site taking photos.

One witness says she saw the flashing lights and immediately knew something was wrong.

“I deliver food, so I came here to wait for orders. I saw a crowd of people and all the flashing lights, so I went to go see what was going on and I saw the paramedics performing CPR on somebody laying on the ground. They wheeled him away pretty quickly. Everybody’s trying to talk about what’s going on” said Katie Frank.

This comes after UF students Maggie Paxton and Sophia Lambert were hit and killed on University Avenue during traffic accidents more than a year ago.

One employee at Piesanos located at the street corner says potential accidents at this intersection happen almost everyday.

“Since the uprising of buildings that have been built around the community, there’s a lot of traffic back-and-forth on both of the roads. Going to Publix, coming to our restaurant. They just don’t use the walkway they just run straight across the road” said Kenric Young.

To increase pedestrian safety, FDOT built 4 speed tables along University Avenue just last year.

And this is an ongoing investigation and we’ll bring you more details as they become available

