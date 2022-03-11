People with UF Chabad work together to get funds raised for the victims in Ukraine

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several Jewish gators with the group Chabad UF were set to visit Poland for spring break to learn about the country’s Jewish history.

When they arrived, they found hundreds of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war torn country. After speaking with some of the refugees and how they lacked food, the students decided to turn to social media to get funds to purchase food for those who had none.

So far, Chabad UF has raised $50,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts.

If you’d like to donate the link to do so is https://www.jewishgator.com

