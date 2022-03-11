Advertisement

People with UF Chabad work together to get funds raised for the victims in Ukraine

After speaking with some of the refugees and how they lacked food, the students decided to turn...
After speaking with some of the refugees and how they lacked food, the students decided to turn to social media to get funds to purchase food for those who had none.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several Jewish gators with the group Chabad UF were set to visit Poland for spring break to learn about the country’s Jewish history. 

When they arrived, they found hundreds of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war torn country.   After speaking with some of the refugees and how they lacked food, the students decided to turn to social media to get funds to purchase food for those who had none. 

So far, Chabad UF has raised $50,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts.  

If you’d like to donate the link to do so is https://www.jewishgator.com

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

hit
hit
Williams and Galloway win despite a false narrative letter sent out before Micanopy’s town...
Williams and Galloway win despite a false narrative letter sent out before Micanopy’s town commission election
A citizen sent out a letter to mainly white residents to try and sway the results.
Williams and Galloway win despite a false narrative letter sent out before Micanopy’s town commission election
Fugitive arrested after decade long search
Fugitive arrested after decade long search