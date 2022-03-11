Starke murder-for-hire investigation leads to three additional arrests

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -The investigation into a murder-for-hire plot that happened two years ago in Starke lead to three more people are being charged.

Starke police arrested Demetrius Wilson, N’crisha McCutchen, and Valerie McCutchen for conspiring to hire a hitman.

Officers say they targeted someone who was going to testify against Wilson for his involvement in the murder of Blake Williams.

Wilson was in jail at the time and asked the McCutchen to set up the hit, which they agreed to do.

This comes less than two weeks after Marcus Whitfield was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Williams.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala family is now homeless after their home burned up in a fire

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.