Advertisement

Starke murder-for-hire investigation leads to three additional arrests

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -The investigation into a murder-for-hire plot that happened two years ago in Starke lead to three more people are being charged.

Starke police arrested Demetrius Wilson, N’crisha McCutchen, and Valerie McCutchen for conspiring to hire a hitman.

Officers say they targeted someone who was going to testify against Wilson for his involvement in the murder of Blake Williams.

Wilson was in jail at the time and asked the McCutchen to set up the hit, which they agreed to do.

This comes less than two weeks after Marcus Whitfield was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Williams.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala family is now homeless after their home burned up in a fire

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Man dies after being hit by an RTS bus near UF campus
Man dies after being hit by an RTS bus near UF campus
RTS HIT
Man dies after being hit by an RTS bus near UF campus
UF researcher finds that younger retention ponds release more carbon into the air than older ones
UF researcher finds that younger retention ponds release more carbon into the air than older ones
UF researcher finds that younger retention ponds release more carbon into the air than older ones
UF researcher finds that younger retention ponds release more carbon into the air than older ones
Pray for Ukraine
Women warriors unite to pray for Ukraine