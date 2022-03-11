The Suwannee River Management District Governing Board approved the funding for two projects aimed to prevent flooding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Following criticism from some Dixie County leaders, the Suwannee River Management District Governing Board is approving funding for two projects aimed at preventing flooding.

The district will install culverts under County road 351 and Lovie Cannon Road, both near Cross City.

Officials say this project was approved last year, but the heavy rains of last summer delayed the project.

The board also needed more money to cover what they say are increased construction costs.

Those rains caused widespread flooding for months.

