UF-IFAS Bee College is kicking off the first day of the honey show

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF-IFAS Bee College kicks off their first day of the honey show Friday.

This event happens two times a year at the Bee College.

A variety of different classes about honey, hive products, and beekeeping will be featured.

Students registered in the Bee College can enter extracted honey into the show.

The event will be held in the UF-IFAS honey bee lab starting at 8 a.m.

