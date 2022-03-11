Advertisement

UF-IFAS Bee College is kicking off the first day of the honey show

UF-IFAS Bee College is kicking off the first day of the honey show
UF-IFAS Bee College is kicking off the first day of the honey show(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF-IFAS Bee College kicks off their first day of the honey show Friday.

This event happens two times a year at the Bee College.

A variety of different classes about honey, hive products, and beekeeping will be featured.

TRENDING STORY: Fort White man accused of sexual assault against an elderly person

Students registered in the Bee College can enter extracted honey into the show.

The event will be held in the UF-IFAS honey bee lab starting at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

ulkraine
Women in Marion County will meet every Friday morning to pray until peace is brought back to Ukraine
marion pets
Marion County Pets: Carter, Shaynna, and Star
k country
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/11
dixie flooding
The Suwannee River Management District Governing Board approved the funding for two projects aimed to prevent flooding