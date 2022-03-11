Advertisement

UF researcher finds that younger retention ponds release more carbon into the air than older ones

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Research out of the University of Florida indicates there is a substantial amount of carbon being emitted into our atmosphere via stormwater retention ponds, but it depends on how long the retention ponds have been in place.

Audrey Goeckner, a Ph.D. student with UF told us  that “it seemed... that younger ponds were releasing more carbon into the atmosphere than they were capable of storing in sediments. Whereas older ponds seemed to be more efficient with storing carbon in sediments and releasing less carbon into the atmosphere as a gas.”

She found there are a few key aspects that contribute to carbon emissions from retention ponds, like age, size, and the area surrounding it.

  Goeckner still believes retention ponds are necessary for urban areas to deter flooding and “more particulate dissolved materials“ from ending up in our natural water sources.  

