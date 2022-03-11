Williams and Galloway win despite a false narrative letter sent out before Micanopy’s town commission election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, a lifelong resident of Micanopy Judy Galloway defeated Jennifer Elder for seat one 154 votes to 103 in the town commissioner election.

“I’ve seen everybody that I’ve grown up around they’ve gone on and there’s not many of us left so I want to leave a stamp for those who have gone on and to keep our little town,” said Galloway.

Jiana Williams was born and raised in the town and beat incumbent Timothy Parker with 169 votes to 91.

“I’ve really taken a look at where we have progressed as a community as well as the things we need to work on. It was through those moments that I realized that diversity was definitely needed,” said Williams.

Days before the election one citizen anonymously sent a letter to homes that residents claim are mainly white families. The letter attacks Pastor Christopher Stokes saying his recruitment of the candidates has malicious intent.

“There’s a line that was in the letter that troubled me out of all of it because it was just lies and innuendos,” said Stokes.

That line states “No man or organization should have that much control.” The letter goes on to say that Stokes would control the votes of the commission and all of the money in the town.

“At our meeting, I really did think anonymous, what they thought was going to be meant for the evil it turned around and worked for the good,” said Stokes.

The end of the letter states it has nothing to do with the color of anyone’s skin or where they live.

Town officials tell TV20 they are aware of the letter and they said the town always remains neutral for meetings and elections.

