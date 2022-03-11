Women in Marion County will meet every Friday morning to pray until peace is brought back to Ukraine
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County women can join together and pray for Ukraine Friday morning.
Women across Marion County are welcome to join at Ocala’s Downtown Gazebo.
Organizers want this to be a casual but powerful gathering to extend love to Ukrainians.
They will be meeting every Friday morning at 8 a.m until peace is brought back to Ukraine.
