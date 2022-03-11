Women in Marion County will meet every Friday morning to pray until peace is brought back to Ukraine

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County women can join together and pray for Ukraine Friday morning.

Women across Marion County are welcome to join at Ocala’s Downtown Gazebo.

Organizers want this to be a casual but powerful gathering to extend love to Ukrainians.

They will be meeting every Friday morning at 8 a.m until peace is brought back to Ukraine.

