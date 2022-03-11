Women warriors unite to pray for Ukraine

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a rainy Friday morning, and colors of yellow and blue adorned the Ocala downtown square.

They’re calling themselves ‘Women Warriors Unite’ and their goal is to pray for the people of Ukraine.

The idea started after April McDonald said she saw images of strollers left by Polish women for families crossing the border.

“That just touched my heart that other women would just do that for other women,” McDonald said.

With the prayer group, McDonald said it’s something everyone in the community can do.

“Everyone can’t send money, everybody obviously can’t travel, I mean there’s so many things that people I know want to do, but it’s as if God said, you can pray,” she said.

If you would like to participate, they’ll be holding prayer circles on the square every Friday at 8a.m.

