Cold night shelters open their doors around north central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cold night shelters around north central Florida are opening their doors.

In Gainesville, Grace Marketplace and the Saint Francis House anticipate opening both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Grace primarily caters to single adults and Saint Francis accepts families.

In Lake City Parkview Baptist will be open Saturday night, check-in is at 6 pm.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

