Cold night shelters open their doors around north central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cold night shelters around north central Florida are opening their doors.

In Gainesville, Grace Marketplace and the Saint Francis House anticipate opening both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Grace primarily caters to single adults and Saint Francis accepts families.

In Lake City Parkview Baptist will be open Saturday night, check-in is at 6 pm.

