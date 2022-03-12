Advertisement

Cornhole teams go head-to-head in the 2022 Cornhole tournament

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce held the 2022 cornhole tournament.

Teams went head to head for a chance to win four cash prizes for the top teams.

The event was held at the Florida Gateway College multi-use facility.

