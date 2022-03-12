Florida lacrosse team drops top-15 matchup to Loyola, 12-9

BALTIMORE, Md. (WCJB) -Playing for the second time in three days, the No. 12 Florida lacrosse team fell to No. 9 Loyola, 12-9 on Friday night in Baltimore. With the loss, the Gators drop to 2-4 overall.

It was a game of scoring runs. Florida trailed, 3-0 early, but rallied back to tie the score, 4-4 in the second quarter. Down 8-5 in the third quarter, the Gators rallied again to knot the score, 9-9, before the Greyhounds struck for the game’s final three goals. Loyola took the lead for good on a free-position goal with 8:58 remaining.

Emerson Cabrera tallied a hat trick for Florida to equal a career-high, while Josie Hahn scored twice. The Greyhounds’ Sam Fiedler led all scorers with four goals, including the go-ahead tally. Loyola improved to 6-0.

Florida returns home Wednesday to host No. 3 Syracuse, another challenging non-conference opponent. Opening faceoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

