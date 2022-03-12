Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews contained a devastating fire at TNT Graphics Friday evening.

38 firefighters responded to the fire on northwest 6th street at 5:37 p.m. The business was closed and no one was inside.

While firefighters were trying to extinguish the blaze, the building’s roof collapsed forcing them to pull back.

After 29 minutes the fire was contained and no injuries were reported. The building has significant damages.

@GFR1882 is working a commercial building fire at 4031 NW 6th St. Firefighters have an “all clear” that no one is in the building and have the fire under control. Posted by Gainesville Fire Rescue on Friday, March 11, 2022

