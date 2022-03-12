Advertisement

Gainesville city leaders and residents are reacting to the pedestrian death on University Avenue

By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “People were shocked, surprised, maybe scared” said witness, Arturo Gonzalez.

Those emotions surrounded the intersection of West University Avenue and 13th street.

“I saw a crowd, I saw the bus, I saw heavy police presence” said Gonzalez.

Gainesville police officers attempted to save the life of a 38-year old man who was struck by an RTS bus when crossing the road near Chick-Fil-A.

The pedestrian later died at UF health.

“I’m no expert but what I see is this is what happens when you design a place for cars rather than for people” said Gonzalez.

TV20 has reported on many deaths on University Avenue including those of UF students, Maggie Paxton and Sophia Lambert.

One Gainesville City Commissioner says her heartbreaks about another pedestrian death but when it comes to reconstruction of University Avenue, that is a state decision.

“It’s going to be continued to talk about. We did not get the funding we need. It takes about 22 million to do about a mile or 2 miles of reconstruction. And Tallahassee did not decide to put that in this years budget” said City Commissioner, Reina Saco.

City commissioners worked with FDOT officials to create 4 speed tables along University Avenue.

Total reconstruction is what commissioners believe will prevent at least some of these accidents.

“The state needs to make these roads safer. They are key roads in the county and in the busiest areas in the city where we see tens of thousands of people using these roads everyday” said City Commissioner, Adrian Hayes-Santos.

City Commissioners will meet with the UF Student Senate on Tuesday to discuss the board’s pedestrian safety initiative, Vision Zero.

