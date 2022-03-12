High Springs City Commission honors police officers with Life Saving Award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of High Springs is honoring two police officers for their role in saving a man’s life

Sergeant Dustin Shenk and officer Cody Clark received the “Life Saving Award” during the High Springs City Commission’s meeting.

On February 4, the officers were the first to respond to an emergency call from resident Valerie Owens, who contacted 911 after her husband, Timothy Owens, suddenly entered cardiac arrest.

The officers’ used their Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) and shocked Timothy twice to keep his heart rate from degrading any further. Their intervention was vital in stabilizing Owens’ heartbeat and bought EMTs crucial time.

Police Chief Antonie Sheppard says highlighting the heroic efforts of law enforcement is more important than ever.

“We see this climate at times, the negativity that law enforcement sometimes get labeled with and the vast majority, the 99.9% of officers worldwide are doing a job everyday, a tough and difficult job, and they’re doing it to the best of their ability,” said Chief Sheppard.

Tim and Valerie attended the city meeting and visited the police and fire departments to show their gratitude. Valerie gives credit to everyone involved in the call, saying keeping her husband alive was a team effort.

“The first thing I saw was officers in uniform, and what came in my mind, is superman, they don’t wear capes, they wear uniforms and gloves, and that’s who showed up,” said Valerie Owens.

Tim has no memory of the event: He remained unconscious for four days following the heart attack.

“It just shows you, you never know when your time is, just appreciate everything, every day every moment,” Timothy said, “if you have something you question you might wanna do, do it, cause you might not get another chance.”

During the incident, Valerie says she never lost hope.

“I was actually told my husband had died, but that wouldn’t work for me,” she said, “he wasn’t dying, not that day.”

Fire Chief Andy Burkhalter echoes her words.

“I’ve been in this business 30 years, [and] I can’t count the number of cardiac arrest that I’ve responded to, but i can count the number of [times] we’ve had the privilege of meeting with a patient that survived, and its 3,” Burkhalter said, “And that includes Mr. Owens.”

Chief Burkhalter also commended the city for providing the necessary equipment for situations like this.

