Marion County residents are feeling the effects of early morning storms

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early this morning high winds and rain went through Ocala damaging businesses, homes, and cars. Lanes were blocked for hours on state road 200 where the roof was torn off a veterinarian’s office.

In that same area, multiple vehicles were hit with flying debris. Caleb Barbosa said he saw all the damage when he was driving to work.

“I saw all the police, saw all the firefighters and I look up and see the roof, the roof is all torn down everything and all the destruction it just freaked me out.”

About a mile away at the Saddleworth Green Apartments, a tree went through one of the apartment buildings. More trees were blocking the roadway and others crushed people’s vehicles.

The same was for the El Dorado neighborhood that had lots of damage from fallen trees.

“Pretty devastating I didn’t expect Ocala to be on the news. We were expecting a storm last night but nothing like what’s transpired here,” Lavelle Hamilton.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said there are tarps available at their multipurpose room on 3300 NW 10th St. for people that were affected.

Severe weather also hit southwest Marion County near the town of Dunnellon. Throughout the area, there were fallen trees blocking the roadways and multiple traffic light outages.

A large sign nearby the Dunnellon Car Wash was also uprooted. The National Weather Service and Emergency Management officials are surveying the damage.

“It felt like a tornado went through our neighborhood yesterday and I’m not even looking left and I turned to come in here and I almost ran over this sign. I looked at this and I was like oh my god,” said Jeremy Marshall.

Crews still have clean-up on roadways and powerlines.

