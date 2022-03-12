NCFL Lawmakers react to the end of the 60 day session

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida legislative session wrapped up today.

We caught up with senator Dennis Baxley of Ocala who says although some issues debated this year were contentious, he feels it ended successfully.

Baxley sponsored the parental rights in education bill which was dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill by protestors.

He said he feels parents in Florida are better off and more empowered after the passing of the bill during the session.

“I think this session has been wonderful it shows that we can all come together - 22 mill ppl across fl and have a conversation. It’s messy but some great success - the budget looks great. I think the policy windows look good we protected faith, family, freedom, opportunity, and life.”

We also spoke with senator Keith Perry of Gainesville to get his take on the session.

While he says the discussion of some bills was contentious, overall he says it was successful.

“It was a good session, lot of work, glad it’s over, got a lot of good stuff done, budget obviously it’s hard to complain about a budget with that much money and how we were able to distribute that to a lot of great ideas and causes.”

Senator Perry says he was very happy the grandparents’ rights bill passed and he is still hoping to pass one of his bills dealing with insurance.

