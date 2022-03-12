No. 2 UF gymnasts prevail in quad meet, stay unbeaten

RALEIGH, NC. (WCJB) -Gator freshman Leanne Wong delivered a sizzling all-around of 39.850 to lead No. 2 Florida to victory Friday in a quad meet involving host NC State, Penn, and Rutgers. Florida scored a 197.975 to wrap up an undefeated regular season.

Wong’s performance tied for the second-highest all-around score in UF history, and it included matching scores of 9.975 on floor and vault. Savannah Schoenherr added a 9.975 on vault, and Trinity Thomas scored a 9.975 on bars to round out the top scores of the night for Florida. The Gators were led on beam by Wong’s 9.950. Megan Skaggs also performed all-around and put up a 39.600.

With her win on bars, Thomas collected her 96th career event title, moving past Bridget Sloan for the most in UF history.

Next week, Florida competes in the SEC Championship Meet in Birmingham.

